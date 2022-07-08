Young ‘Turks’ now charged with murder | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one-year-old Kino Thomas, otherwise called ‘Turks’, of Orange Bay Housing Scheme in Hanover, has been charged with the March 10, 2022 murder of 21-year-old Denarto Watson, otherwise called ‘Festa’ or ‘Bunga’, in Orange Bay.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, Watson was standing on the Orange Bay main road with three other persons when men drove up on a motorcycle and opened gunfire, hitting him.

The police were summoned and Watson was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas is the second man who has been charged in relation to Watson’s killing. Diondre Young, otherwise called ‘Frenzie’, was previously charged.