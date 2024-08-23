Young woman reportedly awoke to find naked man removing her shorts

9 minutes ago

File photo

Twenty-eight-year-old Demark Cole, a construction worker of a Clarendon address, has been charged with burglary and assault with intent to rape following an incident in his community on Thursday, August 22.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 3am, a young lady was awaken by the feeling of someone removing her shorts.

She looked down and allegedly saw Cole, who had his underpants in his hand.

The now accused man reportedly left the room after telling the woman not to tell anyone of the incident.

Further checks were made and it was borne out that the intruder had gained entry to the woman’s dwelling through an open window.

She reported the incident to her aunt, who took her to the police.

Cole was pointed out to the police, and was subsequently arrested and charged on Friday, August 23.

A court date is being arranged for him.

