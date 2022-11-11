Youngsters being urged to ‘Leggo Di Gang… Lift Up Jamaica’ Loop Jamaica

‘Leggo Di Gang… Lift Up Jamaica’ is the theme for the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Anti-Gang Week 2022 from November 13 to 19.

Acting Director of the Safety and Security Unit in the ministry, Richard Troupe, told JIS News that the week is “significant and timely”, given recent incidents of violence in schools.

“We, at the ministry, know that a week is not enough. However, we think it is a start to mobilise critical stakeholder groups to partner with our schools to support the ‘End Violence in Schools’ campaign,” said Troupe.

The campaign, dubbed ‘Just Medz It’, was launched recently at Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston.

Activities for Anti-gang Week will begin with a service at Phillippo Baptist Church, 9 William Street, Spanish Town, starting at 10am.

On Tuesday (November 15), deans of discipline attached to schools will participate in anti-gang workshops.

Troupe said these are capacity-building sessions, which will equip the participants with the tools to better treat with the problem.

An anti-gang town hall is scheduled for Wednesday (November 16) at the Office of the Commissioner of Police. These will be followed by a series of motivational talks in more than 100 high schools, which will be facilitated by school resource officers and church leaders.

For Friday (November 18), Troupe is encouraging schools to host special devotions in partnership with the churches in their locale.

The week’s activities will culminate with a service on Saturday (November 19) at Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 13a Caledonia Road, starting at 11 .m.

The observance of Anti-gang Week involves collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) Investigations Branch, and the Community Safety and Security Branch.