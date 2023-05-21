Your Instagram down? You’re not alone Loop Jamaica

Outage reported

From 6:20 pm, today, Sunday, May 21, 2023, users started reporting that their Instagram accounts have been down.

On the feed, users are seeing “Couldn’t refresh feed” and searches are frozen.

Forbes reported that Instagram is currently experiencing a major outage that’s being reported worldwide. And there’s no indication when it might come back online.

According to the graph for reports of outage experiences with Instagram on Down Detector, which tracks website outages, over 180,000 reports have been made as of 7:10 pm.

Instagram down graph

Loop confirmed Barbados has been impacted as well using our own Instagram account that the feed simply isn’t loading.

On Twitter, on Instagramdownnn, via a published poll, over 84,000 people have clicked yes they are being affected.

