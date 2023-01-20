Youth Advocate Stands With LHCSS Amid Lewd Student Video Controversy – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Youth advocate and Police Sergeant Zachary Hippolyte is standing with the Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School (LHCSS), amid a controversy that has flared up over an apology from students who posted an expletive-filled video on social media.

Hippolyte took to Facebook to take issue with adults whom he said were calling on the school to apologize for one of the measures the learning institution took in response to the viral video of the students in uniform.

“I cannot believe that some adults are calling for Leon Hess Secondary school to apologize. Apologize for what? Talking about the students being humiliated and traumatized because the school instructed them to do a video apology and post it on social media,” he wrote.

According to Hippolyte, the students humiliated themselves when they posted the video with profanity and lewd dancing at school and in school uniform.

He asserted that the lewd student video could have long-lasting consequences even for future employment.

But Hippolyte noted that the later video with the apology can remedy the bad perception.

“This world is definitely upside down. Or maybe some people are seeking 5 minutes of fame on news,” he lamented.

PCI Media Communication Officer Bennet Charles had declared on national television that taking someone’s child, filming them making an apology, and posting it on the same social media blamed for youth decay added to the trauma the students experienced.

At the same time, Charles agreed with stripping the students in the lewd video of their responsibilities as prefects and peer helpers.

However, he told DBS Television that a school should never be where an administration humiliates students, which had apparently occurred.

Charles asked who would hold the LHCSS accountable for videotaping the student apology without the parents’ consent and posting it on social media.

In addition, he questioned the reason for the videotaped apology.

And Charles urged a Ministry of Education probe and apology to the parents and students on behalf of the principal.

Alternatively, he indicated that the LHCSS principal should issue the apology.

NewsAmericasNow.com