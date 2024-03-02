Youth arm of JLP calls on Golding to accept election defeat Loop Jamaica

The Youth Arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Young Jamaica has issued a call for Opposition leader Mark Golding to accept the election results with humility and gracefully concede defeat at the polls

The organisation said it was concerned but hardly surprised with what it called, “the recent fallacious social media posts circulated by the People’s National Party (PNP).

Members of the group in a release said they felt this was deliberate attempt on the path of the PNP to escalate tensions surrounding the electoral process and sow seeds of confusion among Jamaican citizens.

“Such actions not only fall short of expectations of a modern political party but also undermine the integrity of our democratic system.” the release from the group stated.

“Young Jamaica calls upon the PNP to prioritize the interests of the nation above propaganda and engage in constructive actions for the betterment of Jamaica,” the release read.

The JLP youth group continued by stating that it was extending its heartfelt thanks to the people of Jamaica for their continued confidence in the JLP resulting in its victory at the Local Government Elections held earlier this month.

“The JLP secured successes in majority of the Municipal Corporations in seven parishes while the People’s National Party (PNP) claimed only five parishes, with control of Kingston and St. Andrew concluding in a tie,” the release outlined.

The group members then went on to convey gratitude to the voters for their unwavering trust and confidence in the JLP government.

“We remain resolute in our dedication to improving the quality of our representation of your interests in building a more prosperous Jamaica, for you and your community,” the release.said.