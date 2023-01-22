Black Immigrant Daily News

Youth Deliver On African Queens

Saturday January 21st saw and heard 9 young persons eloquently deliver their essays on an African Queen of their choice including their mothers, African Queens of history or any African woman whom they hold in high esteem.

There were two teams, the first being from age 8-12 years, where the following five youth competed: Dasha Gordon, Iesha George, Adekunle Simon, Kaylee Smith and Zanaba Simon. Zanaba Simon took the first place with Kaylee Smith coming in second.

The 13-18 year olds were four in number, namely Emmanuel Gordon, Akhenaton Hatton, Kaleb Hatton and Tella Martin. Kaleb Hatton took the first place with Tella Martin second. The winners received brand new mini-computers, and all competitors were given a cash prize.

The level of research carried out by these intelligently empathetic young people both on African Queens and alternately, their love for their mothers, was not just gratifying, but established that our young people’s intellect and affection is focused, and with an African context.

Their choice of African Queens revealed key elements of the warrior spirit of an African queen, and as a mother, emphasizing her solicitous attention to family and country.

This important platform for our youth is the effort of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in educating our youth into appreciation for their history and the role of heroic African women as queens in their own right.

During Black History Month, the essays will be published in the media weekly giving exposure to the minds and hearts of our children.

The Church also used the occasion to honour Makeda Mikael whose work within Rastafari included the early establishment in Antigua of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Abba Gebre Yesus Weldesamuel Negatu, Priest in charge of the EOTC officiated with the presentations, while elaborating the Church’s care in developing the hearts and minds of the youth and their rounded development.

Children and their parents attending were entertained with face painting and bounce castle in the gardens of the Executive Business Center and Runway Ten Cafe.

