‘Yuh going get ketch!’ Charles Jr warns praedial larcenists | Loop Jamaica

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, has issued a stern warning to praedial larcenists, declaring that they will be caught and prosecuted by the state for their actions that bring pain and suffering to farmers nationally.

“We are sending a message to the ole criminal dem, all a you tief who come and tiefing out di people dem yam and tiefing out di people dem sweet pepper and hot pepper, yuh going get ketch!” thundered Charles Jr.

“… And when yuh get ketch, we going to mek sure yuh go to jail, if yuh mek it to jail! Mek sure yuh understand this!” the minister warned.

His statements were greeted with loud cheers from persons who were in attendance at the St Ann Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in the parish on Thursday, at which he was a special guest.

Charles Jr said farmers usually work extended hours in the fields, and should not suffer from being robbed of their livelihood.

“Make sure yuh (the thieves) understand that when the farmers get up in the morning and put dem knee on the ground and dig the yam hole, it is not for you to come and tief dem produce,” he cautioned.

Meantime, Charles Jr said the Agriculture Ministry will be working with “specialists both locally and internationally, to make wi not just locking up the small tief, but I want to ketch a big tief so that we send a big message.”

According to him, the animals that are being stolen are not being sold to communities.

“… But I know who you are selling it to, and we are going to be very patient, we’re gonna be very quiet, (and) we’re going to act like tief in the night when wi come fi yuh,” declared Charles Jr.

Despite the threat posed by praedial larcenists to the agricultural sector, the minister encouraged more farmers to boost their production of cash crops by using underutilised lands, including old bauxite lands, in the parish, to satisfy the demands of hotels and guesthouses.

Further, he encouraged the rearing of cattle to also satisfy the demands of the hospitality sector.