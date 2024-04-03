Yung Miami is back in the 876! Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Yung Miami is back in the 876! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Yung Miami is back in the 876!

Yung Miami, aka Caresha Brownlee, raised a Calico Jack toast to kick off her time in Jamaica. (Photos: via Instagram/@yungmiami305)

Yung Miami, a Miami-borne Hip Hop duo City Girls member, was back in Jamaica, but not so much for pleasure this time around.

On a previous trip to Jamaica, Yung Miami was focused on touring the island and appreciating the culture.

But, for this trip, the Act Up singer was booked to perform as a special guest at the 10th anniversary of the SandZ Caribbean Music Festival in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Yung Miami on stage at the SandZ Caribbean Music Festival in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Sunday. (Photos: via Instagram/@yungmiami305)

Since then several video clips of sightings of Yung Miami and her crew have taken over the ‘insta-sphere’.

On her page, however, she’s posted an Instagram Reel of herself leaving the airport and acclimatising in Montego Bay, where she rested before heading out to the festival.

‘Yung Miami playing in the background with rum punch and hookah’, luxury transportation service, Unique Tours Jamaica chauffeured Yung Miami and company around the second city and to her final destination at SandZ Caribbean Music Festival.

Here, the hottie, in her ‘yams era’ hit the stage to perform alongside global dancing sensation Christina ‘Dancing Rebel’ Nelson.

Yung Miami, who performed at the festival, shared and endorsed the beach party that was a part of the Easter Weekend chockfull list of events.

