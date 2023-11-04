Zaman ton leads Pakistan home at Cricket World Cup Loop Jamaica

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Australia and Pakistan claimed wins in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday to set up a thrilling finale to the group stage as England’s abject title defense finally came to an end.

Adam Zampa took 3-21 in 10 overs as Australia knocked out England with a 33-run win in Ahmedabad.

In Bengaluru, Fakhar Zaman bludgeoned a 63-ball century as Pakistan handed New Zealand their fourth successive loss — despite the Black Caps topping 400 runs — in a rain-hit game which Pakistan won by 21 runs under the DLS method.

Australia’s frontline pace attack shared six wickets to rout England for 253 runs in 48.1 overs, despite Ben Stokes scoring 64 off 90 balls.

Put into bat, Australia reached 286 all out with three balls left. Marnus Labuschagne scored 71 off 83 while Cameron Green (47), Steve Smith (44) and Marcus Stoinis (35) made useful contributions.

The five-time champions moved to third in the points’ table with 10 points from five successive wins. Australia need one win from the remaining two games – against Afghanistan and Bangladesh – to ensure they reach the semifinals.

After a sixth loss in seven games, last-place England are mathematically out. With two games remaining, they need to finish eighth or higher to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan moved level on eight points with New Zealand, which occupy fourth place in the standings by virtue of a better net run-rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, which also lost four games in a row at one stage, can still get into the semifinals, with their last league game against England on Nov. 11.

Earlier Saturday, Zaman’s unbeaten 126 off 71 balls motored Pakistan to 200-1 in 25.3 overs after there had been two rain interruptions in a high-scoring match. That was enough to win under the DLS method.

New Zealand’s star of the tournament, Rachin Ravindra (108), had earlier smashed his third century in the tournament, while Kane Williamson (95) missed out on a hundred on his return as the Black Caps amassed 401-6 after being put in to bat.

New Zealand began the tournament with four consecutive wins against England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, but have now lost to India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan in a shocking turnaround of form.

The Black Caps need to beat Sri Lanka in their last league game and hope Pakistan lose to England, or cannot come close to their net run-rate.

Pakistan’s win means second-place South Africa have gained a spot in the semifinals. First-place India had already advanced.