Zimii diversifies haircare line with help from local naturalistas | Loop Jamaica

Made in Jamaica, Zimii provides a diverse range of haircare products for all hair types.

It is a subsidiary of Orion Manufacturing Limited Jamaica, a division of Fleetwood Jamaica Limited.

The brand is known for its high quality, budget-friendly haircare products, local beauty brand Zimii has stepped up the game with the launch of two of its three new collections – Zimii Essentials and Zimii Styles.

Launched under the theme, ‘Let’s Get Together’, the Zimii Essentials and Zimii Styles collections were both designed to be super-inclusive, catering to a wide range of hair types and treatments.

‘We have had so much good feedback from our customers who love the original Zimii products.’

‘We realised that there was a tremendous need for us to increase our product offering to our customers, and we chose to do so through these collections with the aim of guiding our customers when they are selecting what products to buy,’ stated Tanya Hird, operations and business development manager at Orion Manufacturing, the parent company for Zimii Haircare.

‘With our three collections, Zimii Essenstials, Zimii Styles & Zimii Professionals (coming soon), all our customers, whether they are kinky, curly, transitioning, relaxed or our professional hair stylists will be able to find products suitable for their haircare needs.’

Hird also described the new Zimii collections as a social product, with a vibrant campaign featuring the very same customers whose contributions helped to guide the expansion of the Zimii product lines.

‘We wanted our customers to feel represented in our products, not just in the formulations, that were designed specifically for their type of hair, but also in the look and feel of our brand and the campaign.’

‘We called on a long-time Zimii ambassador, former Miss Universe Miqueal-Symone Williams, as well as our customers in putting together our advertising campaign, even the artwork for our product labels were designed by local creative and Zimii-lover, Simone Neilson (@bysimonemichelle).’

Hird added, ‘We chose ‘Let’s Get Together’ as our campaign theme, because at Zimii, we believe that it’s time for us to start meeting, playing, socialising and working together again, and we wanted to use this campaign and our collections to drive home that message.’

Zimii’s new collections include a purifying shampoo, leave-in conditioner, ready-to-use styling lotion, nourishing hair treatment, hair serum, hair mist and curl gel with medium-strength hold.

Hird explained that one of the key considerations of the relaunched product included new, more convenient package sizes, which now include two-ounce, four-ounce, eight-ounce, 12-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.