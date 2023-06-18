Zuleika Jess whips Kern Spencer in bid for PNP’s NE St Elizabeth seat Loop Jamaica

Attorney Zuleika Jess has emphatically defeated businessman Kern Spencer to snatch victory at Sunday’s People’s National Party (PNP) delegates’ selection conference to become the party’s candidate in North East St Elizabeth for the next general elections.

Jess polled 569 votes to Spencer’s 209 at the end of the voting process at St Elizabeth Technical High School in Santa Cruz in the parish.

Two of the ballots were rejected, according to director of the PNP’s internal elections team, Wentworth Skeffery.

“Comrade Jess (is) the duly elected (candidate) with the 50 per cent plus one,” declared Skeffery to scores of jubilant Jess supporters.

For a PNP candidate to be automatically successful in any of the party’s delegates’ conferences, the person has to receive the 50 per cent plus one volume of ‘yes votes’, based on the party’s existing rules.

A total of 1,274 delegates were eligible to vote in Sunday’s delegates’ conference, but there was a voter turnout of 61.2 per cent, representing 780 delegates who opted to cast their ballots.

Kern Spencer

Days leading up to the election, there had been tense moments when supporters of Jess protested an attempt by Spencer to have 400 more delegates placed on the voters’ list.

However, in a release late on Saturday, PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, said the party’s Executive Committee approved the conference date on May 15, and a draft list of delegates was disseminated on May 25.

He pointed out that a seven-day window was given for aspirants to review the list and indicate any desired amendments, corrections and objections.

Consequently, a final list was produced, and only groups that were deemed financially qualified at the time of the announcement of the election date, which was on May 15, were deemed eligible to vote at Sunday’s delegates’ conference.

Spencer is a former MP for North East St Elizabeth whose political career took a nosedive after he was slapped with corruption charges relative to what was then dubbed as the Cuban Lightbulb scandal, but he was eventually acquitted of the charges.

Jess had previously represented the PNP in Central Clarendon, but was heavily defeated by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) veteran politician, Mike Henry.

Barring any legal challenge to Sunday’s results by Spencer, Jess is expected face the JLP’s Delroy Slowley in the next general elections in a bid to retake the once PNP bastion of North East St Elizabeth.