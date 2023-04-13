The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News Entrepreneur Janal McLean’s story exemplifies how fate can shape one’s destiny. A decade ago, McLean found herself running an office without any formal training in administrative duties. Her tech-savviness and determination allowed her to develop the framework of the entire operations herself. She realised she could offer virtual administrative services and started EZY Admin, which later evolved into EZY Admin, now EZY Advertising Management. “It was my side hustle...