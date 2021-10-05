Sunwing Travel Group announces full integration of 20 Blue Diamond Resorts properties into Marriott International’s Autograph Collection and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021: Sunwing Travel Group has announced that, effective today, 20 of its Blue Diamond Resorts properties have been fully integrated into Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection. The integration follows the monumental news earlier this year that the company’s hotel division had signed a mutual partnership agreement with Marriott International.

The 20 participating Blue Diamond Resorts, now including Royalton Grenada situated in the picturesque Eastern Caribbean, will be the first all inclusive properties to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand, a curated collection of independent properties with distinct perspectives on design and hospitality. The resorts will continue to be independently owned and operated by Blue Diamond Resorts under the Autograph Collection name and deliver on the brand’s promise to create unique and memorable vacation experiences tailored to guests’ unique interests.

“We are excited to announce the full integration of 20 of our properties into the Autograph Collection,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “By aligning our portfolio of world-class resorts with Marriott’s prestigious reputation and award-winning loyalty program, we’ll be able to offer the highest level of all inclusive service and help make even more travellers’ vacation dreams come true.”

Hotels that are now part of the Autograph Collection include:

Mexico

Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Dominican Republic

Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Jamaica

Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Saint Lucia

Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Costa Rica

Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Antigua

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Grenada

Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

The resorts have also joined Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning loyalty program and travel marketplace, which offers a robust portfolio of 30 hotel brands and endless experiences, enabling members to earn and redeem points. For more information on Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Guests can book their stay through the resort websites, Marriott.com, and All-Inclusive.Marriott.com.

About Sunwing Travel Group

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Vacation Express, two of the leading leisure tour operators in North America; Sunwing Airlines, Canada’s premier leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service; SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings, two leading travel retail businesses; NexusTours, a full-service destination management company; and Blue Diamond Resorts, the Group’s hotel management company, an innovative organization that operates popular resort brands across the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries, including the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, adults-only brands Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, and Mystique by Royalton. For more information on Sunwing Travel Group, please visit www.sunwingtravelgroup.com.

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

Tweets by SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A