Highgate Systems Announces Organisational Changes

CaribPR Wire, MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2022: Highgate Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Oluwatobi (Tobi) Boshoro as the new Managing Director of Highgate Systems. Ms. Boshoro brings over 20 years of successful strategic digital transformation within the e-business, commerce and digital payments sector.

Previously, Ms. Boshoro served as the CEO of Renmoney, a leading fintech lending and wealth management company as well as the SVP – Digital Strategy, Issuing & Service Management for Standard Bank Group and various senior positions at Interswitch Group. She is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, having completed multiple Executive Management programs and holds a M.Sc. Strategic Marketing degree from Cranfield University’s School of Management and a B.Sc. in Economics from Ogun State University.

Barry Walsh, Chairman of Bevertec Group of Companies stated, “We are pleased to welcome Tobi Boshoro as the new Managing Director of Highgate Systems and look forward to her insight and guidance. Ms. Boshoro’s significant digital transformation experience across a range of international fintech companies will be invaluable to Highgate Systems. With her leadership, we will continue to elevate our client’s ability to provide a world class digital banking experience to their members and customers.”

Highgate Systems would also like to thank Kelley Gray for her dedication and leadership since joining the company in November 2019 and remaining true to our goals, including:

Strategic leadership implementing a process driven approach to maximise efficiencies and better support our customer base;

Strengthen customer and partner relationships to drive growth; and

Attracting world-class talent to support system portfolio stabilisation.

Ms. Gray will continue to support Highgate Systems throughout the transition to Ms. Boshoro before she moves into her new role as the Vice President of Infrastructure & Strategic Solutions at Bevertec Group of Companies. In her new capacity she will continue to spearhead the platform stabilisation initiatives and work in concert with Ms. Boshoro to continue to grow and strengthen our customer and partner relationships.

About Highgate Systems

Highgate Systems as a member of the Bevertec Group of Companies is a trusted provider of banking and lending solutions to international banking and financial institution clients. These solutions bring to market the latest innovations to increase profitability, decrease the total cost of ownership, maximize operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance. Founded in 1986, Highgate has grown wonderfully over the years boasting clients in many countries. Their team of experienced technology and banking professionals work with clients to provide innovative solutions and help clients grow their businesses.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

5025 Orbitor Drive, Building 2, Suite 400, Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y5

+1 416 620 6683 | [email protected] | www.highgatesystems.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/37556789/

https://twitter.com/HighgateSystems

Highgate Systems anuncia cambios organizacionales

CaribPR Wire, MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2022: Highgate Systems se complace en anunciar el nombramiento de Oluwatobi (Tobi) Boshoro como nuevo Director General de Highgate Systems. La Sra. Boshoro aporta más de 20 años de transformación digital estratégica exitosa dentro del sector de comercio electrónico, comercio y pagos digitales. Anteriormente, la Sra. Boshoro se desempeñó como directora ejecutiva de Renmoney, una empresa líder en gestión de patrimonio y préstamos de tecnología financiera, así como también como vicepresidenta sénior de estrategia digital, emisión y gestión de servicios para Standard Bank Group y varios puestos de alto nivel en Interswitch Group. Es exalumna de la Escuela de Negocios de Harvard, completó múltiples programas de Administración Ejecutiva y tiene un M.Sc. Licenciatura en Marketing Estratégico de la Escuela de Administración de la Universidad de Cranfield y un B.Sc. en Economía de la Universidad Estatal de Ogun.

Barry Walsh, presidente de Bevertec Group of Companies, declaró: “Nos complace dar la bienvenida a Tobi Boshoro como nueva directora general de Highgate Systems y esperamos su conocimiento y orientación. La importante experiencia de transformación digital de la Sra. Boshoro en una variedad de empresas tecnología financiera internacionales será invaluable para Highgate Systems. Con su liderazgo, continuaremos elevando la capacidad de nuestros clientes para brindar una experiencia de banca digital de clase mundial a sus miembros y clientes”.

Highgate Systems también desea agradecer a Kelley Gray por su dedicación y liderazgo desde que se unió a la empresa en noviembre de 2019 y se mantuvo fiel a nuestros objetivos, que incluyen:

• Liderazgo estratégico implementando un enfoque basado en procesos para maximizar la eficiencia y apoyar mejor a nuestra base de clientes;

• Fortalecer las relaciones con clientes y socios para impulsar el crecimiento; y

• Atraer talento de clase mundial para crear un sistema de soporte para la transformación de la cartera de clientes.

La Sra. Gray continuará apoyando a Highgate Systems durante la transición a la Sra. Boshoro antes de asumir su nuevo cargo como Vicepresidenta de Infraestructura y Soluciones Estratégicas en Bevertec Group of Companies. En su nuevo puesto, continuará encabezando las iniciativas de transformación de la plataforma y trabajará en conjunto con la Sra. Boshoro para continuar creciendo y fortaleciendo nuestras relaciones con clientes y socios.

Acerca de Highgate Systems

Highgate Systems, como miembro del grupo de empresas Bevertec, es un proveedor de confianza de soluciones bancarias y crediticias para clientes de instituciones bancarias y financieras internacionales. Estas soluciones traen al mercado las últimas innovaciones para aumentar la rentabilidad, disminuir el costo total de propiedad, maximizar la eficiencia operativa y garantizar el cumplimiento normativo. Fundada en 1986, Highgate ha crecido continuamente y cuenta con clientes en muchos países. Su equipo de profesionales experimentados en tecnología y banca trabaja con los clientes para proporcionar soluciones innovadoras y ayudar a los clientes a hacer crecer sus negocios.



Para obtener más información, comuníquese por favor con [email protected]

5025 Orbitor Drive, Building 2, Suite 400, Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y5

+1 416 620 6683 | [email protected] | www.highgatesystems.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/37556789/

https://twitter.com/HighgateSystems