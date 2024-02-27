British woman held with cocaine in craft items at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

Sleuths assigned to the Narcotics Division in St James are investigating the seizure of 1.6kg of cocaine and the arrest of a British national at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday.

Reports from the police are that about 3pm, lawmen were conducting operations in the area when a woman was accosted by the operatives.

She was in the process of checking on a flight to London, England.

After a preliminary interview, the police said they became suspicious and searched her luggage, which reportedly revealed 1.6kgs of cocaine concealed in Jamaican craft items.

The estimated street value of the cocaine in the UK is £38,000.

She was arrested and placed on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act. However, the police said her name is being withheld pending further investigations.