British woman held with cocaine in craft items at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
British woman held with cocaine in craft items at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JLP breaks tie in Llandewey, on track to name mayor in St Thomas

Haaland scores 5 goals in Man City’s 6-2 rout of Luton in the FA Cup

British woman held with cocaine in craft items at MoBay airport

Final count for divisions in St Andrew East Rural moved to EOJ HQ

Jackson among nominees for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Man held at polling station with firearm during election, identified

United Boxing Promotions signs amateur star Jerone Ennis

How the turncoats fared in the 2024 Local Government Election

PM talks lessons, issues raised on local gov’t campaign trail

New polymer currency accounts for 60% of notes in circulation

Wednesday Feb 28

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sleuths assigned to the Narcotics Division in St James are investigating the seizure of 1.6kg of cocaine and the arrest of a British national at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday.

Reports from the police are that about 3pm, lawmen were conducting operations in the area when a woman was accosted by the operatives.

She was in the process of checking on a flight to London, England.

After a preliminary interview, the police said they became suspicious and searched her luggage, which reportedly revealed 1.6kgs of cocaine concealed in Jamaican craft items.

The estimated street value of the cocaine in the UK is £38,000.

She was arrested and placed on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act. However, the police said her name is being withheld pending further investigations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JLP breaks tie in Llandewey, on track to name mayor in St Thomas

Jamaica News

PNP on the upswing, JLP has work to do – Prof Hope

Sport

Haaland scores 5 goals in Man City’s 6-2 rout of Luton in the FA Cup

More From

Jamaica News

PNP’s Jesse James Clarke defeats Kari Douglas in Trafalgar Division

Venesha Phillips under pressure in Papine

Jamaica News

Two men in custody after $26 million ganja/cocaine find in St Thomas

See also

Sleuths from the Narcotics Division have commenced investigations following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja and several parcels containing cocaine at Windy Way, Blue Mahoe, St Thomas on Satur

Jamaica News

HISTORIC! Inaugural AA flight from Miami lands at Ian Fleming airport

History was created on Saturday at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St Mary when it welcomed American Airlines’ inaugural flight from Miami, Florida in the United States to th

Jamaica News

PM talks lessons, issues raised on local gov’t campaign trail

Local Government Election 2024

Jamaica News

Final count for divisions in St Andrew East Rural moved to EOJ HQ

Local Government Election 2024

Business

Tropical Battery’s Q1 earnings soar

Vehicle battery brand Tropical Battery Ltd made $72.2 million for its first quarter in December 2023, which is two-thirds higher than the previous year.
Executives said that they expect further gro

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols