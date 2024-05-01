Local Airbnbs earn $32 billion in 2023 – Bartlett Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Local Airbnbs earn $32 billion in 2023 – Bartlett Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News

… earn $32 billion, according to Bartlett

Loop News

3 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

You can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica’s short-term vacation rental is booming, contributing to growth in the tourism industry.

“Data from Airbnb indicates that guest check-ins for January to December 2023 increased by 28 per cent over 2022, generating an estimated J$31.8 billion in gross earnings from 1.3 million guest nights,” Bartlett disclosed.

He was speaking Tuesday as he opened the 2024/25 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

Bartlett said the short-term vacation rental subsector continues to gain market share, with approximately 36 per cent of visitors opting for this accommodation category.

“We anticipate that developments in the local construction sector will contribute additional stock to this subsector,” the minister said.

He assured that while the sector seeks to add more rooms to accommodate visitors, workers in the industry have not been forgotten in these plans.

“The Ministry of Tourism has welcomed the pledge by four major international hotel investors, including RCD Hotels, Bahia Principe, Grand Palladium, and Princess Resorts, who have committed to constructing over 2,000 residential units for industry employees combined.

“This includes apartments and houses for the workers and their immediate relatives,” Bartlett shared.

He said the announcement came out of a meeting with representatives of Inverotel, an association representing Spanish Hoteliers in Madrid, Spain.

“At the core of these initiatives lies a profound commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our people. It underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring that every Jamaican reaps the rewards of our nation’s burgeoning tourism sector, reassuring our commitment to our citizens’ welfare,” said Bartlett.

