Caribbean Nationals From Three Countries Lead US Naturalization Total In 2023

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. April 5, 2024: Caribbean immigrants from three countries in the region lead the top 10 nations with the most naturalizations for Fiscal Year 2023.

Hector Morejon, orginally from Cuba, and others become American citizens during a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services naturalization ceremony at the Hialeah Field Office on January 12, 2018 in Hialeah, Florida. 150 people from different countries around the world took part in the Oath of Allegiance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica rank in the Top 10 list of countries whose nationals qualified for US cirtizenship and took the oath of naturalization in Fiscal Year 2023.

The Dominican Republic led the Caribbean with 35,200 naturalizations to rank at number 4 on the Top 10 list.

Cubans ranked at 5th with 33,200 naturalizations.

Jamaicans rounded out the list for the Caribbean, ranking at 9 out of 10 with 20,200 naturalizations in the last fiscal year. They, however, had the shortest time on the path to becoming a citizen of the United States at 7 years.

By contrast, Cubans waited 7.9 years while nationals from the DR waited 9.5 years.