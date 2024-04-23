NCB Foundation’s Level Up graduates earn over $US$152,000 Loop Jamaica

Over 1,700 Jamaicans have transformed their lives through the NCB Foundation’s Level Up Grant Programme, a testament to the initiative’s success in empowering unemployed and underemployed citizens.

The graduates, including individuals with disabilities and formerly incarcerated individuals, completed an intensive six-week course in digital skills, collectively earning over US$152,000 (J$23 million) since starting the programme.

Their resilience and dedication were celebrated at a graduation ceremony held last week in Kingston.

“We saw participants begin earning income as early as during the training, depending on the chosen field’s profitability,” shared Jamilia Crooks-Brown, programmes administrator at the NCB Foundation.

This year, the NCB Foundation invested $30 million to support a cohort of 3,400 individuals. Nearly half completed the programme, gaining valuable training in various digital skills and entrepreneurship for online ventures.

“Beyond technical training,” explained Crooks-Brown, “participants received coaching, mentorship, and financial literacy training to equip them with money management skills.”

The NCB Foundation highlighted the programme’s diverse participation, reflecting their commitment to building a stronger Jamaica. “We are incredibly proud of this programme’s impact,” concluded Crooks-Brown.