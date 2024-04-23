NCB Foundation’s Level Up graduates earn over $US$152,000 Loop Jamaica

NCB Foundation's Level Up graduates earn over $US$152,000
Jamaica News Loop
Graduates from the Level Up programmes pictured with team members from the NCB Foundation and Internet Income Jamaica.

Over 1,700 Jamaicans have transformed their lives through the NCB Foundation’s Level Up Grant Programme, a testament to the initiative’s success in empowering unemployed and underemployed citizens.

The graduates, including individuals with disabilities and formerly incarcerated individuals, completed an intensive six-week course in digital skills, collectively earning over US$152,000 (J$23 million) since starting the programme. 

Their resilience and dedication were celebrated at a graduation ceremony held last week in Kingston.

“We saw participants begin earning income as early as during the training, depending on the chosen field’s profitability,” shared Jamilia Crooks-Brown, programmes administrator at the NCB Foundation.

This year, the NCB Foundation invested $30 million to support a cohort of 3,400 individuals. Nearly half completed the programme, gaining valuable training in various digital skills and entrepreneurship for online ventures.

“Beyond technical training,” explained Crooks-Brown, “participants received coaching, mentorship, and financial literacy training to equip them with money management skills.”

The NCB Foundation highlighted the programme’s diverse participation, reflecting their commitment to building a stronger Jamaica. “We are incredibly proud of this programme’s impact,” concluded Crooks-Brown.

