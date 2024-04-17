CHEETAH PEP app to help students with exam prep Loop Jamaica

Students getting ready for the upcoming Primary Exit Profile (PEP) now have access to the ‘CHEETAH PEP’ application (app), which will enable them to sharpen their mental skills and tackle the exam with confidence.

Developed by a team of educational specialists, the app combines cutting-edge technology with proven pedagogical methods to provide a seamless learning experience for students from grades four and six.

It offers a diverse range of materials such as simulated tests, real-time progress tracking and interactive learning that have been tailored to meet the needs of modern learners.

The product was launched by Juris Doctor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CHEETAH Toys and More, LLC, Paulette Trowers, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Tuesday.

“This is an innovative assessment tool that will gage students’ readiness for PEP, giving them access to over 2,000 questions in five core areas,” Trowers said.

She said that through the application, students will have the ability to take three different types of tests – practice tests, diagnostics tests and final tests.

“What we try to do is simulate the actual PEP test so students are timed, and the questions are based on the 40-question model that the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) uses,” she pointed out.

Once the tests are completed, students will benefit from the instant feedback on their performance.With this feature, Trowers said, not only will students receive a final score but they will be able to see where they did well and the areas they need to improve on.

To enhance interactive learning, the application is designed with a gamification feature where students answer a series of questions to virtually travel across each parish in Jamaica.

The app, which was designed in partnership with the MOEY and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), is now available for download at the Google Play Store.

It will be accessible for free from now until May 31, 2024, after which an annual subscription fee of $4,990 per person will apply and $4,000 per child if the registration is done through schools.

To access the app, individuals may register using their Google accounts while teachers are required to complete a form with their names, school and grade as well as the first and last names and Google account information for each student.

The completed form should be sent via email to [email protected].

A temporary password will be sent back to the teacher to get access to the wealth of resources that are available.