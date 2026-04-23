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Local News

Chief Judge of Parish Courts says solutions being finalized for Westmoreland Parish Court issues

23 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
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Chief Judge of the Parish Courts, Justice Brodrick Smith says long-term solutions are being finalized to address challenges facing staff at the Westmoreland Parish Court.

On Monday court staff staged a sick out over poor working conditions at the facility.

The court was damaged significantly by Hurricane Melissa last October.

Speaking during a visit to the facility, Justice Smith said meetings have been held with the Justice Ministry about the poor state of the court.

He said the most recent discussion was held with stakeholders last week and the dialogue continues as the current situation is untenable.

Meanwhile, the Court Administration Division (CAD) said it is addressing matters such as pest control and accommodation to ensure staff safety.

CAD Director, Tricia Cameron-Anglin added that a new location has been identified to store court records.

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