Church groups condemn murder of woman at Montego Bay church and call for the sanctuary to be respected





Churches have joined the call for the sanctuary and place of refuge to be respected.

This follows the murder of 38-year-old Montego Bay businesswoman, Corra Thompson.

She was shot at the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God by a masked gunman.

Both the Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches (JUGC) and the Watchman Christian Leadership Alliance have decried what they deem – an act of sacrilege.

In a statement, the umbrella group expressed horror at the barbaric attack on Ms. Thompson in the presence of a worshipping congregation.

It said the incident is a stain on national conscience, a demonstration of gross impunity and a fearless lack of respect for God.

It cited a similar incident during a church service in Falmouth, Trelawny in 2021, noting that this recurring sacrilege suggests a terrifying erosion of the traditional respect once afforded to the church in Jamaica.

JUGC Chairman, Bishop Roy Notice, who is also administrative bishop for the New Testament Church of God said the sanctuary has historically been a place of refuge and once again, that refuge has been desecrated.

The JUGC has pledged its support to Ms. Thompson’s grieving relatives and other church members who were traumatized by the shooting.

It is calling on the security forces to act with dispatch so that the court system can address this matter expeditiously.

It also noted the need for more dialogue on the matter of internal safety measures for churches.

Meantime the alliance described yesterday’s killing as an act of extreme cowardice, signaling a disregard for the law, people and the fear of God.

It said the church has always stood as the final boundary of safety and a “city of refuge” within communities.

It added that the sanctuary was the one place, where even the most hardened hearts paused in respect.

But now, the country is seeing a systematic dismantling of that sacred boundary, becoming a scene of carnage.

This it said, indicates that the nation’s moral compass requires more than just repair, it also requires a spiritual rebirth.

The alliance expressed support, for affected family and church members, and called on the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrator.

It also called on Jamaicans to use this tragedy as a catalyst towards a culture of respect and divine reverence.