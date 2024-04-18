Contract approved for 100 new CNG-fuelled buses for the JUTC Loop Jamaica

Contract approved for 100 new CNG-fuelled buses for the JUTC Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
11 hrs ago

Robert Morgan (file photo)

The Government is to invest more than $2.63 billion to purchase 100 buses to boost the fleet at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC).

Cabinet has approved the award of a US$18.9 million contract to Von’s Motor and Company Limited for the supply and delivery of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Speaking in the House of Representatives earlier in the year, Minister of Science, Energy, Technology, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, said the CNG-fuelled buses are expected to arrive in time for the start of the 2024-2025 academic school year in September.

He said the buses are to form part of 300 mixed-energy units that the Government will be acquiring over the next three years to boost the state-run JUTC’s fleet and address needs in the public transportation system.

The JUTC operates on over 70 routes in Kingston and St Andrew, Portmore, and Spanish Town.

