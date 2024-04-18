Cops bag 2 guns in separate incidents in close proximity on Thursday Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cops bag 2 guns in separate incidents in close proximity on Thursday Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops bag 2 guns in separate incidents in close proximity on Thursday

50 Shortlisted nominees for the 2023 PM National Youth Awards

School violence escalates among some Corporate Area high schools

Poll: How do you cope with financial stress?

Liverpool fail to overturn deficit as Atalanta end Europa League hopes

9 are facing charges in Canada’s biggest gold theft

UPDATED: Protest by DCS staff at Horizon delays ‘Clans’ court hearing

Contract approved for 100 new CNG-fuelled buses for the JUTC

48-y-o woman attacked and stabbed to death in St Ann; man arrested

KFC reaffirms commitment to Racers Grand Prix with $2.5m sponsorship

Thursday Apr 18

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police seized two 9mm pistols in separate incidents within close proximity within only a few hours on Thursday.

One man has been taken into custody in relation to one of the incidents.

In the first incident, a police team from the St Andrew South division seized a .45 pistol with a magazine containing seven .40 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Fairview Avenue in the Kingston 11 area.

Reports are that about 11:30 am, law enforcers were in the area when a premises was searched. During the search, the firearm and ammunition were found.

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure, but his identity is being withheld, pending further investigation by the police.

Just over three hours later, a Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police following a shooting incident on Hagley Park Road, also in the Kingston 11 area.

Reports indicate that about 2:50 pm, three men were seen travelling in a motorcar along the roadway, and upon seeing the police, the men opened fire at the law enforcers, then made their escape, leaving the firearm behind.

No one was arrested in relation to that seizure.

Investigations continue into both incidents.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops bag 2 guns in separate incidents in close proximity on Thursday

Lifestyle

50 Shortlisted nominees for the 2023 PM National Youth Awards

Jamaica News

School violence escalates among some Corporate Area high schools

More From

Jamaica News

School violence escalates among some Corporate Area high schools

Rivalry over a female student said to have been the starting point of dispute

Jamaica News

See also

14-y-o Spanish Town girl gone missing; last seen at school on Monday

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Nashieka Anderson, otherwise called ‘Nas’, of Hill Run, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, April 15.
She is of brown c

Sport

Liverpool fail to overturn deficit as Atalanta end Europa League hopes

Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup.
The result off

Jamaica News

Businessman fails to deliver cars, ‘flees’ Jamaica

A St Catherine businessman, who made INTERPOL’s Red Notice for wanted persons, was nabbed in Panama and sent back to Jamaica to face the music.
He is now facing charges of fraudulent conversion, fa

Jamaica News

Taxi driver, passenger(s) hospitalised after Harbour View crash

A taxi operator and the passengers who were in the vehicle have been hospitalised following a collision in the vicinity of Bayshore Park in Harbour View, St Andrew on Wednesday.
It is not known how

Jamaica News

Cop shot and injured during attempted store robbery in busy HWT

A policeman was shot and injured during an attempted robbery at a phone and electronics store in Central Plaza in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew on Wednesday afternoon.
The storeowner was also injured in

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols