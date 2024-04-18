Cops bag 2 guns in separate incidents in close proximity on Thursday Loop Jamaica

The police seized two 9mm pistols in separate incidents within close proximity within only a few hours on Thursday.

One man has been taken into custody in relation to one of the incidents.

In the first incident, a police team from the St Andrew South division seized a .45 pistol with a magazine containing seven .40 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Fairview Avenue in the Kingston 11 area.

Reports are that about 11:30 am, law enforcers were in the area when a premises was searched. During the search, the firearm and ammunition were found.

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure, but his identity is being withheld, pending further investigation by the police.

Just over three hours later, a Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police following a shooting incident on Hagley Park Road, also in the Kingston 11 area.

Reports indicate that about 2:50 pm, three men were seen travelling in a motorcar along the roadway, and upon seeing the police, the men opened fire at the law enforcers, then made their escape, leaving the firearm behind.

No one was arrested in relation to that seizure.

Investigations continue into both incidents.