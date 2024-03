Day 2 World Indoor Championships schedule for Jamaicans – March 2 Loop Jamaica

Below is the second-day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Men’s long jump final – 5:00 amTajay GayleCarey McLeod

Men’s 60m hurdles heatsDamion Thomas (Heat 2) – 5:15 amTyler Mason (Heat 4) – 5:31 am

Women’s 60m heatsBriana Williams (Heat 2) – 6:27 amShashalee Forbes (Heat 6): 6:55 am

Women’s 800m semifinalsNatoya Goule-Toppin (Heat 1) – 7:10 am

Men’s 60m hurdles semifinals – 2:10 pm

Women’s 60m semifinals – 2:45 pm

Men’s 400m final – 4:10 pmRusheen McDonald

Men’s 60m hurdles final – 4:30 pm

Women’s 60m final – 4:45 pm