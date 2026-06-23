Gov’t to establish Boys’ Committee to tackle under-performance of boys in education





Education Minister Dr. Dana Morris Dixon says the Government will establish a Boys’ Committee to bolster efforts to tackle the under-performance of boys in education.

According to Dr. Morris-Dixon, the island’s boys are not performing near the Ministry’s target.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, she said the Committee, which will be led by Senator Marlon Morgan, will explore solutions to improve the performance of boys in education.

She noted that the Government is also looking at data with methods tried by some schools, which have shown good results.

According to Dr. Morris Dixon, the under-performance of boys in education is a Caribbean problem.

She said Jamaica will be hosting an event put on by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) later this year, which will examine the crisis in boys’ education.