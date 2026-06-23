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JAMP calls for higher standards of transparency and accountability in governance

23 June 2026
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The Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) is calling for higher standards of transparency and accountability in governance.

This follows the Integrity Commission’s investigation report concerning Minister without portfolio with responsibility for science, technology and special projects, Dr. Andrew Wheatley.

The Commission has determined that Dr. Wheatley be charged with some offences, including illicit enrichment.

Dr. Wheatley has rejected the Commission’s report, describing it as false and misleading.

JAMP notes that Dr. Wheatly had been under active investigation for four years at the time of his appointment to the Cabinet.

This, it says, raises the question as to what standards or requirements exist that are factored into the determination of Cabinet appointments.

It further says that there should be a requirement for Cabinet appointment candidates to disclose to the Prime Minister whether they are the subject of any integrity-related or other investigations.

JAMP also further questions if any such requirement exists, and whether the Prime Minister was aware of the investigation prior to making the appointment.

The organisation points out that good governance requires more than technical competencies and must engender trust by setting a high bar for transparency.

It emphasises that it believes that the seriousness of the referral for charges against Dr. Wheatley requires an immediate and credible response that, at the very least, should demonstrate some standard that is consistent.

This, JAMP says, is in the context of findings and recommendations by the Integrity Commission that are among the most serious to have emerged to date from Jamaica’s integrity and anti-corruption framework.

JAMP notes that the Wheatley investigation calls attention to structural weaknesses that exist.

The entity states that the report should serve as a catalyst for strengthening the accountability architecture.

Meanwhile, it calls for improvements, such as the reinforcement of the statutory declaration regime, greater public updates and accountability of the referral chain and for clear principles and standards for executive accountability to be essential.

JAMP also further calls for the establishment of a clear governance framework outlining the seriousness of integrity findings that can undermine public confidence in the Cabinet and Government.

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