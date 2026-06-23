



Hydel High and Cumberland High in St. Catherine are to be merged.

Education Minister Dr. Dana Morris Dixon confirmed the merger during a press conference yesterday.

According to Dr. Morris Dixon, Hydel High has been undergoing financial struggles for sometime.

As such, she noted that the process has begun for the two schools to come together.

She did not give a timeline for the merger but noted that consultations are also taking place between teachers, community members and parents.