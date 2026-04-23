Health Ministry advises against consumption of sugar produced by Pan Caribbean





The Health Ministry says members of the public should not consume packaged sugar produced by Pan Caribbean Sugar Company.

This as a preliminary laboratory test has identified metal fragments in samples of this brand of sugar purchased at retail outlets.

The advisory comes in the wake of complaints about the sugar by some persons on social media and reports of a product recall by some stores.

The Health Ministry says the metal fragments may pose a significant risk if ingested.

Members of the public are therefore being asked to safely discard this brand of sugar and await further updates from the ministry.

The Health Ministry adds that an immediate stop order has been placed on the production, distribution and sale of all Pan Caribbean Sugar Company products.

Further investigations are underway and the ministry says it will provide official updates once lab results confirm that food safety risks have been resolved and the product is safe for consumption.