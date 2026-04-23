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Local News

High alert activated for teen mom and missing 1 y/o

23 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
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Police have activated a high alert for a teen girl and her baby who have been missing since Monday, April 6.

They are 17-year-old Amieka Gordon otherwise called ‘Fabulous’ and 1-year-old Theadore Frazer both of Steven Lane, Kingston.

Amieka is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at about 2:30 a.m., Ameika and Theadore were last seen at home.

Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amieka and Theadore is being asked to contact the police.

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