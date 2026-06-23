JUTC says it will cost some US$200,000 to replace bus set ablaze by man at Spanish Town lay-by last month





The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it will cost it some US$200,000 to replace the bus that was set ablaze by a man at the Spanish Town lay-by last month.

JUTC disclosed after conducting an investigation into the incident that the fire was deliberately started.

The company also linked the man to a similar incident in Half-Way-Tree in 2024.

It is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying and locating him.

His image, along with a short clip, has been posted on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s social media pages.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the man is asked to contact the police.

JUTC’s Managing Director, Owen Ellington, says the loss of the bus has caused significant displacement to the commuting public.

Ellington was speaking at a press briefing yesterday.