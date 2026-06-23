Local News
Six more male Haitians detained by police in Portland, number climbs to 28
23 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Six more male Haitians were detained by the police in Portland yesterday.
This has further increased the number of migrants to 28.
Initially, 17 Haitians, including three children, were taken into custody after they arrived by boat sometime Sunday night.
Among the first 17 Haitians were 10 adult males, four adult females and three children.
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