Lights out for another staging of Earth Hour Ja Loop Jamaica

It’s been ten years since the first Earth Hour activation in Kingston, Jamaica.

Although two years were slightly overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at

ESIROM is gearing up for its largest Earth Hour Acoustic Concert yet.

The stage will be set on Palm Drive at Hope Gardens and will be blessed with performances by Iotosh, Alaine, Etana, Warrior King, and Alexx A Game.

L: Representatives of the Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council make a case for ceasing deep-sea mining. R: Patrons leave their signature, marking their participation in the 2023 Earth Hour Acoustic Concert. (Photos: Contributed)

Earth Hour is the single, largest, symbolic mass participation event in the world that was born out of a hope to mobilise earthlings to take action on climate change.

It has grown from a symbolic “lights out” in 2007 to one of the world’s largest grassroots movements that impact climate change spanning over 7,000 cities and 190 countries.

In 2013, ESIROM executed the first Earth Hour Acoustic Concert in Jamaica, tapping into the universal language of music as a catalyst.

The concerts held since then contributed to the initiation of Jamaica’s participation in the global movement, with the support of over 5,000 patrons, enjoying an evening packed with the natural mystic of live acoustic music and education about the greater cause.

The stage is set for the Earth Hour Acoustic Concert 2024, produced by ESIROM Foundation. (Photos: Contributed)

This year’s no different, and these are some of the sustainability efforts that will be implemented.

The Plastic Free Efforts Continue…

Tickets are distributed electronically and barcodes are scanned upon entry. Patrons can get their free tickets at Earth Hour Jamaica.

All vendors comply with the prohibition of single-use plastics in the food and drink area (plastic utensils, plates, cups and bottles).

Patrons are encouraged to BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup) to cut back on single-use utensils purchasing drinks from vendors.

On the matter of sustainability…

The experience will be curated to raise awareness of environmental issues. Sustainability is one such issue that was considered at all stages of the planning and execution.

Some elements of the layout and decor are made with reusable and biodegradable materials, such as reusable bamboo huts made by ESIROM Foundation and laser engraving for signage.

Ride services app Uber is on board for a second year to provide discounted rides for Earth Hour patrons, offering 500 rides, with US$6 off each ride.

Loop Lifestyle will see you on the green