NBA: Pacers roll over Pistons 122-103 Loop Jamaica

DETROIT (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and eight rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and nine assists, and the Indiana Pacers routed the short-handed Detroit Pistons 122-103 in the NBA on Wednesday night.

Aaron Nesmith added 14 points as the Pacers swept the four-game season series from the Pistons. The game was the first on Indiana’s five-game road trip.

Cade Cunningham had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Detroit, which lost their fourth straight.

HEAT 107, CAVALIERS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) —Terry Rozier scored nine points in the final 1:24, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.5 on the clock, lifting Miami Heat to a victory over Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rozier converted a 4-point play before sinking a 26 footer that gave Miami a 105-102 lead. After Georges Niang made two free throws for the Cavaliers, Rozier followed with two of his own with 2.8 seconds remaining.

Darius Garland had a chance to force overtime, but his off-balance, 3-point attempt was off the mark and Cleveland lost their third straight home game.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points and Rozier finished with 24, helping Miami pull within one-half game of Philadelphia for the sixth and final automatic playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Nikola Jovic added 14 points.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and 20 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who are third in the East. Garland scored 20 points, Caris LeVert added 16 points and 12 assists, and Niang had 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

KINGS 123, RAPTORS 89

TORONTO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double of the season, De’Aaron Fox scored 20 points and Sacramento Kings routed short-handed Toronto Raptors extending Toronto’s season-worst losing streak to eight.

Sabonis has recorded at least a double-double in 51 consecutive games.

Malik Monk scored 17 points and Harrison Barnes added 16 as the Kings won their second straight and fourth of five. Chris Duarte scored 14 points and Keegan Murray had 10 for the Kings, whose biggest lead was 38 points.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points and Ochai Agbaji and Jordan Nwora each had 13 for the Raptors, who are 1-9 in March.

CELTICS 122, BUCKS 119

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points to help Boston Celtics win their seventh game in a row, taking advantage of the absence of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Milwaukee Bucks.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six rebounds off the bench for Boston, scoring 10 points in the second quarter — as many as Milwaukee had as a team. He also grabbed four rebounds in the second, including an offensive board he took away from Brook Lopez, a player a full foot taller.

Derrick White had 23 points and eight assists, while Jaylen Brown finished with 21 points and eight boards for Boston.

Damian Lillard scored 32, including a 3-pointer in the final second. Bobby Portis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks, who had won two in a row.

THUNDER 119, JAZZ 107

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren scored 35 points and tied a career high with 14 rebounds and Oklahoma City Thunder beat Utah Jazz.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half for the Thunder, who have the best record in the Western Conference at 48-20.

Alexander became the 13th player in NBA history to score 30 points or more in 50 games.

Collin Sexton had 25 points for Utah, which played without injured players Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson — two of the team’s top three scorers.

SUNS 115, 76ERS 102

PHOENIX (AP) — Grayson Allen scored 32 points and tied a career-high with nine 3-pointers, leading Phoenix Suns past Philadelphia 76ers.

Allen made 10 of 17 shots from the field, including 9 of 15 from long range. He’s made at least eight 3-pointers in seven games this season, which is second in the NBA behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Kevin Durant added 22 points for the Suns while Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, falling just shy of his first regular-season triple double.

CLIPPERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, James Harden had 19 points and 14 assists and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Portland Trail Blazers.

The victory gave the Clippers a one-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Scoot Henderson had 18 points and five assists for Portland and fellow rookie Kris Murray had a season-high 17 points.

WARRIORS 137, GRIZZLIES 116

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry reached 300 3-pointers for an NBA-record fifth season and scored 14 points with four 3s, one of seven players in double figures as Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson 23 points off the bench. Chris Paul dished out a season-best 14 assists — matching the second-most by a reserve this season — in the team’s 30th game with at least 30 assists. They finished with a season high 43.

GG Jackson II scored 35 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 for a Memphis team that lost 121-111 in overtime on Monday at Sacramento and now have dropped four straight and six of seven. Santi Aldama scored 15 of his 27 points in the second quarter and had 21 by halftime for the Grizzlies.