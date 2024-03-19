NDTC’s Easter Sunrise Concert, a tribute to Dr Wigmore Francis Loop Jamaica

The National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC) is gearing up to present a notable montage spanning the troupes’ 43-year history.

This year’s event is even more significant as the NDTC pays tribute to alum guitarist Dr Wigmore Francis, who recently passed away. The Easter concert, titled ‘The Morning of Movement and Music’ goes live at the Little Theatre on Sunday, March 31, at 6 am.

Dr Francis, a stalwart of Jamaican music, was a fixture at the NDTC, showcasing exceptional talent and unwavering commitment.

Dr Francis’s journey was also one of passion and dedication to his craft, starting early in the company to earning a PhD in Philosophy and History from the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Under the artistic direction of Marlon D Simms, this year’s concert promises to celebrate life, love, and the enduring power of dance and music.

As the sun rises on Easter morning, the audience can anticipate classic performances such as Rex Nettleford’s Jesu Joy from Blood Canticles, and a slew of other riveting performances, are on the line-up.

“The Morning of Movement and Music is a very special event because it is Easter, but it will hold even more significance this year because we honour the memory of ‘Wiggy’,” stated musical director Dr Kathy Brown.

There will be guest performances, including Joan Andrea Hutchinson, who will offer a reading of her poetry; and an excerpt from Haiti’s Jeanguy Saintus’ Incantation, performed by ballet mistress Kerry-Ann Henry, among other hot-ticket items.

Simms, reflecting on Dr Francis’s legacy, remarked, “Dr Francis was a very gifted and talented artist and extremely committed to the company. We are grateful for his contribution and look forward to paying respect to him through this performance.”

NDTC’s Easter Sunrise promises to be an awakening of worship, reflection, and artistic expression in honour of the company’s beloved musician, Dr Wigmore Francis.