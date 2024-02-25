Female Jamaican schoolteacher charged with child neglect in US Loop Jamaica

A female Jamaican schoolteacher who is employed in the profession in South Carolina, United States, has been arrested and charged with child neglect by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department.

The Hernando County Jail official website listed 38-year-old Latisha Yonique Greenland as having been charged with two counts of child neglect. However, the website has not release any details of what led to her arrest.

It is believed that the charges against Greenland, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Brooksville Elementary School, are not related to her students, but rather to her own children.

She appeared in court, where she was offered US$10,000 bail, but she remains in custody.

As a condition of her bond when taken up, she is not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, including her children.

Contacts have been made with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the school district for comment, but so far, no response has been forthcoming.

Greenland is part of a J1 visa foreign exchange programme with TPG Cultural Exchange out of Greenville, South Carolina. The Hernando County School District currently employs around 66 foreign exchange teachers, many of whom are from Jamaica.