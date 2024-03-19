Sagicor X Fund appoints Howard Mitchell as chairman Loop Jamaica

Sagicor Real Estate X Fund Limited pleased to announce the appointment of Howard Mitchell as Chairman and John Bailey as Director, effective March 1, 2024.

This strategic move reflects the company’s renewed focus on strong leadership in order to drive growth and innovation in the real estate sector throughout Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The X Fund is a publicly traded company, listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. It specialises in investing in real estate assets, including commercial properties, hotels, and tourism-related infrastructure, significantly contributing to the region’s real estate landscape.

Mitchell, a retired attorney-at-law and respected businessman, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to this new role.

His extensive background demonstrates a strong commitment to Jamaica, with his service on numerous boards and committees across various private and public organisations.

Recently inducted into the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s Hall of Fame, Mitchell holds the revered title of Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for outstanding service to the business and public Sector.

Mitchell is also committed to several philanthropic activities; he serves on the boards of Mustard Seed Foundation and the House of Issa Trust Foundation.

“I am pleased and honoured to accept the appointment to Chairman of the X Fund,” said Mitchell. “This presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to meaningful real estate projects and asset investments that not only drive financial returns but also play an integral part in the national agenda. I look forward to working closely with the board and management team to achieve our strategic objectives.”

Joining Mitchell is John Bailey, a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader with over 37 years of experience. Bailey is known for driving growth and transformation across various industries. His key roles include major shareholder, developer and director at Harmony Hall in St. Mary; partner and developer at New Brunswick Village in St. Catherine; and owner, Managing Director and CEO of Virginia Dare Jamaica. As such, Bailey has built a strong reputation for solid leadership and tremendous leadership acumen.

“I am looking forward to joining the Board of the Sagicor Real Estate X Fund and contributing to its continued success,” said Bailey. “We have immense development opportunities throughout the Caribbean and North America, and I look forward to supporting the Company’s mission of delivering value to shareholders while positively impacting the communities we serve.”