St Elizabeth/Portmore businessman booked for illegal gun, ammo Loop Jamaica

The St Elizabeth police have charged 55-year-old Kingsley Wright, a businessman of North Hampton, Santa Cruz in the parish, and Quarry Drive, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The charge relates to an incident that allegedly occurred on the Amos main road in Santa Cruz on Friday, March 8.

Reports are that about 1pm, law enforcers were in the area and saw Wright driving a Honda Civic motorcar along the roadway. He was signalled to stop and he complied.

He was searched and a search of the vehicle was also conducted, during which a 9mm pistol was reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

Wright was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, March 11.