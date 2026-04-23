St. Mary Mayor concerned about monitoring of Haitians housed at facility in the parish





There are concerns about the monitoring of 23 Haitians housed at a facility in St. Mary, after reports that mostly men leave during the day and return at night.

The issue was raised at a Disaster Preparedness, Hazard Mitigation and Safety Committee meeting of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation in Port Maria on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security provides meals for the Haitians who entered the country illegally and are being housed at the facility pending a decision on their status.

Councillors questioned St. Mary Parish Manager at the Ministry, Chamane White-McFarlane about monitoring at the facility.

She said a Centre Manager submits reports to the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and that security forces are present.

However, she admitted that she could not confirm if security personnel are there at all times.

When pressed by Chairman of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation and Port Maria Mayor, Fitzroy Wilson, on numbers present during her visits, White-McFarlane said mostly women are seen at the facility during the day.

Mayor Wilson described the development as disturbing, adding that it is a security concern for St Mary residents and other Jamaicans.

He called on the Ministry of National Security and Peace to increase monitoring.

In response, White-McFarlane said the Labour and Social Security Ministry shares similar concerns and has raised them with the Ministry of National Security and Peace.