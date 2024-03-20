Trust for Americas’ JET Project celebrates second cohort of graduates Loop Jamaica

The Trust for the Americas, through its Democratizing Innovation in the Americas Programme (DIA), is celebrating the graduation of its second cohort from the Unleashing the Potential of Jamaican Youth Through Empowerment and Training (JET) Project.

Building on the success of the inaugural cohort of 14 youth, the JET Project has witnessed an extraordinary increase in graduates, with 118 young Jamaicansready to shape the future of the labour market.

The rapid expansion of the digital technology landscape poses challenges for young people disproportionately affected by the mismatch between their digital skills and those in demand by the labour market. Therefore, the JET Project prioritises employability and upskilling strategies to build a resilient labour market.

In her address, Linda Eddleman, CEO of The Trust for the Americas, expressed her elation at the exponential growth of the JET Project. “The achievements of our JET Project graduates are a beacon of potential and resilience. I’m proud to witness their transformation into‘Pixels of Possibility’ for Jamaica, ready to shine in the digital economy.”

The NCB Foundation, a keydonor, also lauded the project’s success. Jamilia Crooks-Brown, Programme Administrator, NCB Foundation, remarked, “As we celebrate the one-year milestone of our partnership with the JET Project, we’re reminded of the transformative power of digital empowerment. Together, we’ve ignited a journey of innovation, equipping individuals to become digital producers and drive sustainable economic growth to shape a brighter future for all.”

In her testimonial, Onieka Young, a graduate of the second cohort, shared hergratitude for the opportunities afforded by the JET Project and the profound impact it has had on her life. She said, “Without a doubt, the JET Project has effectively equipped me with essential digital skills necessary for navigating today’s professional landscape.”

As these young professionals embark on their professional journeys, they are poised to impact Jamaica’s socioeconomic landscape, driving innovation and prosperity for generations to come. At the JET Project, we are committed to empowering young individuals by equipping them with vital digital and life skills and supporting them in securing job placements, freelance opportunities, or developing entrepreneurial ventures.

The JET Project is a collaborative effort implemented by The Trust for the Americas with financial support from the NCB Foundation, Microsoft, Citi Foundation, and the IDB LAB. The project is also powered by the leadership of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), the Caribbean School of Data (CSOD), and the Ministry of Education and Youth. It exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in driving positive change.