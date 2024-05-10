Gunman disarmed during attack on man along Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

A 9mm pistol with an attached magazine containing eight 9mm cartridges was seized during a foiled robbery attempt along Spanish Town Road, Kingston 12 on Thursday, May 09.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 9:05 pm, two armed men held up and attempted to rob a man of his personal belongings.

A tussle ensued between the man and one of the gunmen, during which he managed to disarm the gunman of the firearm before he escaped intothe area.

A report was later made to the police, and the firearm and ammunition were turned over to them. Investigations continue.