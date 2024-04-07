12 killed in road crashes last week – Road Safety Unit Loop Jamaica

Twelve people, including three females and a six-year-old boy, were killed in eight fatal crashes during the seven-day period from March 30 to April 5. Ten of those deaths were recorded in the first four days of April.

The information is contained in the weekly summary of traffic crashes released on Friday by the Island Traffic Authority’s Road Safety Unit (RSU).

The latest deaths include the three members of the Thompson Pen, St Catherine community who perished in a four-vehicle collision at a section of the Roaring River main road in St Ann on April 3.

As reported by the RSU in its latest statistics, those killed during the period under review were: three drivers of private motor cars, two motorcyclists, three passengers of private motor cars, one pedestrian, one pillion rider, and the driver of a commercial motor vehicle.

As at April 5, some 112 people have been killed in 96 fatal crashes. The RSU said fatal crashes have decreased by five per cent while fatalities are down two per cent when compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Overall, it said fatalities for 2024 are projected to decrease by two per cent when compared with 2023.

Meanwhile, pedestrians account for 16 per cent of the road fatalities since the start of the year, motorcyclists account for 36 per cent, private motor vehicle drivers account for 18 per cent, and passengers of private motor vehicles account for 13 per cent.

To date, males account for 85 per cent of all road deaths and females 15 per cent.