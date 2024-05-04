Trainee cop accidentally shoots colleague Loop Jamaica

A trainee police constable was injured when a fellow trainee accidentally discharged his firearm at the Yallahs Police Station in St Thomas on Saturday.

Both student constables are assigned to the National Police College of Jamaica at Twickenham Park in St Catherine, but are completing part of their training in the St Thomas Police Division.

Reports are around 1:30pm, a student constable was attempting to clear his pistol when it went off, causing two wounds to the other trainee, a 28-year-old man.

According to the police, his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

The matter has been reported to INDECOM and the hierarchy of the St Thomas Police Division.