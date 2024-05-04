Trainee cop accidentally shoots colleague Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Trainee cop accidentally shoots colleague Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Trainee cop accidentally shoots colleague

Bartlett calls for erasing of image that tourism is for ‘the big man’

Scores attend candlelight vigil for PM’s youth awardee

57-y-o and his crony held after female security guard is shot dead

Alliah Baker emerges as top Jamaican sprinter at Puma East Coast meet

WATCH: Residents in Cooreville Gardens cry foul as sewage floods area

Criminals hiding in gated communities; cops raise concern

Shanoya Douglas leads 4 Jamaicans into 100m final at Puma East Coast

Minister Morgan calls for CARICOM information ministers forum

Elderly man found wandering in Six Miles area

Sunday May 05

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

A file photo of student constables at a passing out parade.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A trainee police constable was injured when a fellow trainee accidentally discharged his firearm at the Yallahs Police Station in St Thomas on Saturday.

Both student constables are assigned to the National Police College of Jamaica at Twickenham Park in St Catherine, but are completing part of their training in the St Thomas Police Division.

Reports are around 1:30pm, a student constable was attempting to clear his pistol when it went off, causing two wounds to the other trainee, a 28-year-old man.

According to the police, his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time. 

The matter has been reported to INDECOM and the hierarchy of the St Thomas Police Division. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Chuck demands update on Integrity Commission’s ‘illicit six’ probe

Business

Jamaicans, Caribbean nationals don’t have to migrate to be successful

World News

Japan, India reject Biden’s comments describing them as xenophobic

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaica moves up eight places on World Press Freedom Index

Jamaica has moved up eight places on the latest World Press Freedom Index, and is now the number one ranked country in the Caribbean.
The country now ranks 24 out of 180 nations in the 2024 release

Sport

Shanoya Douglas leads 4 Jamaicans into 100m final at Puma East Coast

See also

MARYLAND, USA: Shanoya Douglas of Muchette High will lead four Jamaicans into the ‘A’ final of the Girls’ 100m at the third edition of the Puma East Coast International Track and Field Showcase at the

Jamaica News

Elderly man found wandering in Six Miles area

The Duhaney Park police are seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting this elderly man with his family. He was found wandering in the Six Miles area in Kingston on Friday, May 3.
.
He gave his na

Jamaica News

Criminals hiding in gated communities; cops raise concern

Police are raising concerns about the challenges they are facing when trying to access several gated communities.
Police say they have found out that criminal elements are seeking refuge in these a

Jamaica News

Charlton McFarlane’s RGD farewell moves some to tears

The staff at the Registrar General’s Department bade farewell to Charlton McFarlane on Thursday, which was reportedly his final day at the helm of the organisation.
McFarlane, who is reported to ha

Sport

Alliah Baker emerges as top Jamaican sprinter at Puma East Coast meet

Jamaica asserted its dominance in the sprint hurdles, with Briana Campbell of St Jago High leading a sweep of the medals in the Girls’ 100m hurdles

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols