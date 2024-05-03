Minister Morgan calls for CARICOM information ministers forum Loop Jamaica

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, says there is need for a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) information ministers forum.

He said that the grouping would function in a similar manner as the CARICOM forum of foreign ministers, which meets to discuss regional foreign policy and community governance matters.

“[This is] where information ministers can come together and create unified polices through CARICOM, because I think that is the only way we’re going to manage some of these challenges that we are seeing,” Morgan said.

He was speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister of Guyana, Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips in Georgetown on Thursday (May 2).

The Minister noted that Guyana is a long-standing friend of Jamaica and expressed the Government’s firm support in relation to the island’s border dispute with Venezuela.

“We didn’t think twice about it; Guyana has always been a friend to Jamaica and Jamaica will continue to be a friend to Guyana, and we support your work going through the legal avenues to resolving the issues,” he said.

“I wanted to echo the support of the Government from the highest level towards your struggle to maintain the territorial integrity of your country,” he added.

Prime Minister Phillips, in his response, expressed support for the setting up of a regional grouping of information ministers.

“We can have a wider cooperation of all the information ministers throughout CARICOM because whenever we do things together as part of CARICOM, that is a force to reckon with in our region and in the wider world,” he said.

Prime Minister Phillips also expressed appreciation to Jamaica for standing with Guyana on the border issue.

“Jamaica continues to be one of the stronger voices in support of Guyana beside CARICOM and beside Latin America and the Caribbean,” Mr. Phillips said.

During the meeting, Minister Morgan presented Prime Minister Phillips with the book ‘Jamaica: Heritage in Pictures’, which is a presentation of the historic, built environment and significant locations throughout the island.Minister Morgan is in Guyana for UNESCO World Press Freedom Day observances