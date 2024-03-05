12-year-old girl from Constant Spring reported missing Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Yasaphanae Hewitt of Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew who has been missing since Monday, March 4.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inch) tall. Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Yasaphanae was last seen at home at about 5:00 pm dressed in a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.

All efforts to locate her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yasaphanae Hewitt is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.