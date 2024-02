The Area 3 Narcotics Division seized over 1,200 pounds of ganja during a snap operation in Little Park district, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

Reports are that between the hours of 10 am and 12 pm, lawmen carried out an operation in the area, and, upon their approach, four men ran from the site and escaped in bushes.

The ganja was seized and destroyed.

The police said the illicit drug has an estimated street value of J$12 million.

No arrest was made.