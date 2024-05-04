57-y-o and his crony held after female security guard is shot dead Loop Jamaica

Two men have been charged with murder and wounding with intent following the shooting death of 36-year-old Nastacia Smith, security guard of Flower Hill in St James and the injuring of another woman in her community.

According to the police the attack on the women took place on Sunday, March 17.

Charged are; 57-year-old Wilford Cooke otherwise called ‘Kong’ and 21-year-old Lavaughn Cooke otherwise called ‘Jah Jah’ both of Flower Hill district, St James.

Reports from the Freeport police are that about 3:30 pm., Smith and her relative were inside their house with other family members when the Cooke’s, both armed with firearms, entered the yard and opened gunfire at them through a bedroom window before escaping in the area.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Smith was seen lying on her back in a pool of blood with agunshot wound to her chest.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead and the the other woman treated and released.

Both Wilford and Lavaughn Cooke were arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalized.