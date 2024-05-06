16-year-old female from Greenwich Farm, Kingston reported missing; Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Akalia Henry student of Greenwich road, Kingston 5, who has been missing since Sunday, May 5.

She is of dark complexion, slim built and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inch) tall.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Akalia was last seen by the police when she went there to report on condition. She was then brought home by a relative and reported missing by her dad later that afternoon

.She was last seen wearing a brown dress and white slippers. All efforts to locate her since have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akalia Henry is asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.