42 per cent turnout of special services voters Loop Jamaica

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) on Friday, February 23 completed the sorting of ballots for special services voting for the Local Government Elections that are scheduled for Monday, February 26.

This tally indicates that overall, 42 per cent of the total police, military and Election Day worker voting population cast ballots across the island on Thursday, February 22. This compared to a special services voter turnout of 41 per cent in the 2016 Local Government Elections.

Of the 40,514 special services personnel, 17,069 voted on Thursday.

This included a 23.3 per cent turnout among the police and military, with 3,439 ballots of 15,426 who were eligible.

Among the Election Day workers, of 25,088 eligible voters, 13,630 or 54.3 per cent exercised their franchise.

That resulted in an overall 42 per cent turnout of 17,069 ballots from a total of 40,514 eligible voters on the day.

In a release, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) said members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who were impacted by a delay in the delivery of their ballots at polling station number 5 at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St Catherine on February 22, will have the opportunity to vote on February 26 between 8am and 4pm at the same location.

The EOJ said the special services voters’ ballots are placed in specially marked individual envelopes, which are sorted and counted on Election Day along with the ballots cast by civilian non-Election Day workers.

It said while the Electoral Office has determined how many ballots have been received, there is no indication from the process of how the early electors have voted, as the envelopes will remain sealed and vaulted until Election Day.