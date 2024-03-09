JCF’S ‘POWHER’ UP MARKET PLACE AND COCKTAIL a success Loop Jamaica

The grounds of the Police Officers’ Club in Kingston were painted white on Friday, March 09, as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) commenced its year-long celebration of women’s integration into the force with an empowering ‘PowHer Up’ Marketplace andCocktail event.

Over 200 sworn and unsworn women of all divisions and formations were wrapped in white, exuding elegance, while embracing the theme “Inspired Women, Inspiring Women.”

The evening began with a journey through the decades, a decorated pathway showcasing pinnacle moments of women’s history in the JCF.

After leaving the blast from the past, each lady would receive a personalised glass with the assurance of being cared for and honoured for the rest of the evening.

In the marketplace, women were treated through blissful massages, free skincare and body oils, crafted consultations and fulfilling financial advice.

These services were possible through sponsors, such as the Jamaica Police Cooperative Credit Union (JPCCU), the HEART College of Beauty Services, Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB), Leisure for Pleasure and many others.

“As a sponsor, it is my pleasure to be here to celebrate all the achievements women have made in the JCF. The credit union is happy to partner with this event,” sentiments of the JPCCU’s Senior Marketing and Communications Officer, Ms. Leonie Smith.

The evening continued with melodious music and captivating performances by the JCF Band, which created an atmosphere filled with love and appreciation.

Shortly after, the cocktail commenced with women being gifted with makeup, gift baskets, spa giveaways, and even hotelday passes were granted to the ladies.

In his address, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson delivered a heartfelt message to the ladies, stating that they are worthy of this event, not only because they are an inspiration in the force but also an inspiration to the country.

He further stated that the contribution of women in the force is a great boost to the organisation and they should be immensely proud. “The force is about its people and when you are talking about people you can’t talk about our people without talking about our Jamaican women.

Our women have been a force to be reckoned with and they have built this country to a great extent,” Commissioner Anderson exclaimed.

Lorna Wilson-Morgan, a retired Superintendent of Police, with 26 years of service in the JCF, describes the event as a commendable tribute to the women who paved the way for her to be here.

“Dozens of women were there for me when I came to this organisation in 1982 and they guided me along the pathway. As a result, they strengthened me to do the same for other women to ensure they have someone they could talk to,” Mrs Wilson-Morgan stated.

Also in attendance, was the State Minister in the Ministry of National Security Mrs. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn who affirmed the sea of ladies stating “You are all incredible women serving in this wonderful police force empowering and protecting communities. Together we can create afuture where every woman and every girl can thrive and flourish in this beautiful land we love,” she said.

This event marks just the beginning of the celebration for the women of the force. The JCF continues its mission to redefine norms and shatter gender stereotypes while advancing its commitment to be ‘A Force For Good’.